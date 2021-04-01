Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Dynatrace worth $40,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DT. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at $163,118,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,323 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,678 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $73,233,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,220,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $2,365,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,595 shares in the company, valued at $37,788,370.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $5,018,288.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,470,696.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,900 shares of company stock valued at $11,789,422 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

NYSE:DT opened at $48.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.65. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 172.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

