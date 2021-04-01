Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,062,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,371 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Cimarex Energy worth $39,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $59.39 on Thursday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average of $40.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

