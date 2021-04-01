Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,045,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,852 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.99% of Tenet Healthcare worth $41,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,088,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock valued at $145,205,515. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on THC. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NYSE THC opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.75. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $57.88.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

