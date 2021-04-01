Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 519,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of The Timken worth $40,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Timken by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,141,000 after purchasing an additional 34,961 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Timken by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Timken by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,030,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Timken by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,136,000 after purchasing an additional 27,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in The Timken by 262,539.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 908,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,300,000 after purchasing an additional 908,388 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,764,755.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,754,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $286,475.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,577.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199. 11.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TKR. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

TKR opened at $81.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.32 and its 200 day moving average is $72.22. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $87.92.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.22%.

The Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

