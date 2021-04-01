Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,931 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Williams-Sonoma worth $39,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $673,829,000 after purchasing an additional 114,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,242,000 after purchasing an additional 56,643 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,021,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,001,000 after acquiring an additional 202,615 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 794,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,957,000 after acquiring an additional 55,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 485,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,927,000 after acquiring an additional 77,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at $50,659,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,700. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSM stock opened at $179.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $185.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

WSM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.84.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

