Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 138,869 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 966,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,869 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Invitae worth $40,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Invitae by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invitae by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Invitae by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Invitae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Invitae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitae alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVTA shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

In other Invitae news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 16,051 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $688,587.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 8,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $466,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,441 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,770. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVTA opened at $38.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average of $46.23. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.