Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 14,409 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Sensata Technologies worth $40,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

ST opened at $57.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 95.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average of $51.84. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.18.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

