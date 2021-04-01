Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 203,941 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,434,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,941 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of Uniti Group worth $40,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10. Uniti Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64). As a group, equities analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.