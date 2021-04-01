Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 213,410 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,641,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,410 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $41,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at about $59,465,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,883,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,842 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 393.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

