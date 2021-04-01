Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 31,202 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,279,798 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,202 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $41,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $425,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 531,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,532,000 after buying an additional 244,341 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $449,302.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CATY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $40.78 on Thursday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. The firm had revenue of $151.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.