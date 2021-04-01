Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 7,123 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.68% of Capri worth $42,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CPRI. Citigroup raised their target price on Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.