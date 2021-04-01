Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,368,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,561 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.96% of KBR worth $42,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KBR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in KBR by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

KBR stock opened at $38.39 on Thursday. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $38.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -153.56 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average of $28.52.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.67%.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KBR. UBS Group upped their price target on KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

