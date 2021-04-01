Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,678,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.99% of nVent Electric worth $39,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 2,602.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $27.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $29.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.24 and a beta of 1.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.33%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

