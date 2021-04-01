Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $40,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 790,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,666,000 after purchasing an additional 25,313 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 101,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 46,373 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

Shares of RGA opened at $126.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.80 and its 200 day moving average is $113.35. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $66.99 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

