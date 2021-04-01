Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 15,139 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 769,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,139 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.69% of NeoGenomics worth $41,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,246,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $928,557,000 after buying an additional 861,490 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,727,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $254,528,000 after buying an additional 116,924 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 813,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,796,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 540,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,089,000 after buying an additional 132,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 467,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $48.23 on Thursday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,607.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.53.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

