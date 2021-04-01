Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 27,110 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 955,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,110 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Jabil worth $40,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,227,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,548 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,264,000 after purchasing an additional 424,004 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 771,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,421,000 after purchasing an additional 367,279 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jabil by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 873,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,155,000 after acquiring an additional 223,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Jabil by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 945,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,217,000 after acquiring an additional 202,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,789,900.00. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,283,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,505,593.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,223 shares of company stock worth $5,451,984 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:JBL opened at $52.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $52.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

