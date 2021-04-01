Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.96

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.96 and traded as high as C$11.88. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$11.86, with a volume of 378,785 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSH.UN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.26. The firm has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 169.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is 871.43%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.