ChatCoin (CHAT) Trading Up 35.5% Over Last 7 Days

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $5.02 million and $594,945.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 35.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,810.90 or 0.99911867 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00032447 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00109169 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001301 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001698 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

