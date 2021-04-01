Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.93) Per Share (NASDAQ:CMPI)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the company will earn ($0.93) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPI opened at $12.14 on Thursday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19.

In other news, insider Arthur M. Krieg acquired 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $123,944.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 743,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,178,853.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 12,237 shares of company stock worth $152,688 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

