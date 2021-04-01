Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Short Interest Up 45.2% in March

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the February 28th total of 135,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several analysts recently commented on CHE shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

CHE opened at $459.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.71. Chemed has a 52-week low of $394.47 and a 52-week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chemed will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total transaction of $1,098,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,430,975.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

