Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) PT Raised to $7.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price target increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 37.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.95.

CGIFF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.45. 2,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,269. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $6.03.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

