Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHE.UN. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.64.

TSE CHE.UN traded up C$0.08 on Thursday, reaching C$6.94. 136,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,569. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of C$4.02 and a one year high of C$7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$715.20 million and a PE ratio of -3.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.16.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

