Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHE.UN. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.64.

TSE CHE.UN traded up C$0.08 on Thursday, reaching C$6.94. 136,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,569. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of C$4.02 and a one year high of C$7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$715.20 million and a PE ratio of -3.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.16.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

