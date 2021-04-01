Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,200 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the February 28th total of 368,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

NYSE:CPK opened at $116.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.51. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $72.89 and a 12 month high of $121.04.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.20 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 48.09%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

