Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34, Fidelity Earnings reports. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%.

Shares of CSSE stock opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $334.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.67. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $32.95.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSSE shares. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

