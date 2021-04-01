Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CSSE. Benchmark increased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

NASDAQ CSSE opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $334.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.67. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $32.95.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. 14.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

