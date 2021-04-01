Chiliz Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and approximately $518.86 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00050839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.38 or 0.00638444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00068449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00026201 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,586,361,319 coins. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.