Chimpion Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $585,793.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. Chimpion has a total market cap of $121.38 million and approximately $585,793.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chimpion has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for $3.83 or 0.00006457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00050742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.39 or 0.00635237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00069239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00028857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

