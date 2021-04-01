China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) Short Interest Up 47.8% in March

China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CDBT stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. China Dasheng Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.26.

About China Dasheng Biotechnology

China Dasheng Biotechnology Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of bacteria based products used as additives for livestock feed and crop cultivation in the People's Republic of China. It provides artificial microorganisms (AM) and high-efficiency microorganism (HM) based biological bacterium blends; and biological preservatives.

