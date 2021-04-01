China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) Short Interest Up 47.8% in March

China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CDBT stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. China Dasheng Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.26.
About China Dasheng Biotechnology
