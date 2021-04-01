China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.38

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.38 and traded as high as $9.74. China Distance Education shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Distance Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.64 million, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in China Distance Education in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in China Distance Education by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 26,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in China Distance Education by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

China Distance Education Company Profile (NYSE:DL)

China Distance Education Holdings Limited primarily provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Professional Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software.

