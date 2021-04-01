China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.38

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.38 and traded as high as $9.74. China Distance Education shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Distance Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.64 million, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38.
China Distance Education Holdings Limited primarily provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Professional Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software.
