China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,700 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the February 28th total of 199,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ CHNR opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58. China Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $6.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Natural Resources stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) by 196.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 36,447 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of China Natural Resources worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

