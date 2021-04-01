China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ZNH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of China Southern Airlines stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $36.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,316. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.66. China Southern Airlines has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $987,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in China Southern Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

