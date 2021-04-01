ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.69

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.69 and last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 18386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.
The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.69.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 9.91%.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.
Recommended Story: retirement calculator
Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.