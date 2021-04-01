ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.69

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.69 and last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 18386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.69.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 9.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

