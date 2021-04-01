Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on LDSVF shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli stock opened at $8,987.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8,897.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8,827.27. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 12 month low of $7,668.33 and a 12 month high of $9,880.00.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

