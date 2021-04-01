Chonk 24 Hour Volume Reaches $951,374.00 (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Chonk token can now be purchased for about $321.21 or 0.00548976 BTC on major exchanges. Chonk has a total market cap of $12.53 million and $951,374.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chonk has traded up 166.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00062906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.75 or 0.00326013 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.35 or 0.00795331 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00088545 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00047933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00028287 BTC.

Chonk Profile

Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 tokens. Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

