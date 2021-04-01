Christie Group’s (CTG) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Christie Group (LON:CTG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 118 ($1.54) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.91% from the company’s current price.
CTG stock traded down GBX 1.72 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 115.79 ($1.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,596. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 104.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.62. The stock has a market cap of £30.71 million and a PE ratio of -19.62. Christie Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 54 ($0.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 122 ($1.59).
About Christie Group
