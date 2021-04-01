Christie Group’s (CTG) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Christie Group (LON:CTG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 118 ($1.54) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.91% from the company’s current price.

CTG stock traded down GBX 1.72 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 115.79 ($1.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,596. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 104.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.62. The stock has a market cap of £30.71 million and a PE ratio of -19.62. Christie Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 54 ($0.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 122 ($1.59).

About Christie Group

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional business services for hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, retail, and education sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

