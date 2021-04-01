Chromia (CHR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $61.45 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a total market cap of $170.78 million and approximately $61.45 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 36.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00051206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00019428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.26 or 0.00641959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00068344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00025973 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000846 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

