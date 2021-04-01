Chrono.tech (TIME) Hits Market Cap of $9.34 Million

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last week, Chrono.tech has traded up 50.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for $13.15 or 0.00022171 BTC on popular exchanges. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $9.34 million and $29,570.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00051424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.15 or 0.00641108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00068442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00025999 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000846 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

