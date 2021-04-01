Chronologic Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, Chronologic has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $244,598.51 and $270.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chronologic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00050760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $377.73 or 0.00637701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00068202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00026104 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic (CRYPTO:DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,754 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,874 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.