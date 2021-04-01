Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750,988 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Chubb worth $57,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 72.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at $5,307,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Insiders have sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $157.97 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.17.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

