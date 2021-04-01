CIBC Boosts Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to $62.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from $58.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.44% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Dollarama from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dollarama from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollarama from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Dollarama from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLMAF traded up $2.60 on Thursday, reaching $44.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,429. Dollarama has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $44.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.47.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

