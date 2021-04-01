CIBC Boosts Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$62.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price objective upped by analysts at CIBC to C$62.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DOL. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.60.

Shares of TSE DOL traded up C$1.01 on Thursday, reaching C$56.53. 359,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,620. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$37.20 and a 12 month high of C$57.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$50.88. The company has a market cap of C$17.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,330.68.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

