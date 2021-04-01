CIBC Raises AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$8.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AGF.B. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.30.

Shares of AGF Management stock traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$7.36. The stock had a trading volume of 143,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,815. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$514.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. AGF Management has a 1 year low of C$2.78 and a 1 year high of C$7.82.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

