CIBC Upgrades Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) to “Outperform”

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a C$3.25 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.56.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

AAV traded up C$0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.85. 2,964,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,122. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$532.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of C$1.43 and a 52-week high of C$2.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.13.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$69.93 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.