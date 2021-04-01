Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.46. Ciena posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Ciena’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

NYSE:CIEN traded up $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $56.25. 13,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,387. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ciena has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.35.

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $112,068.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $170,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,565 shares of company stock worth $2,337,126. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

