Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Position Raised by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492,575 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Cigna worth $102,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $353,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth $15,096,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.44.

CI stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $239.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,408. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $248.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.83.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,371 shares of company stock valued at $35,980,550. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

