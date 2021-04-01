Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $242.27. 14,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.83. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $248.84. The company has a market cap of $84.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $655,586.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,371 shares of company stock valued at $35,980,550. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.44.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

