Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Shares Up 7.8%

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) shares shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.09 and last traded at $64.04. 17,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,320,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.39.
Several brokerages have issued reports on XEC. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.73%.
In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cimarex Energy Company Profile (NYSE:XEC)
Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.
