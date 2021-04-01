Citadel (CTL) Hits Market Cap of $200,839.78

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Citadel has a total market cap of $200,839.78 and $9.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Citadel has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000134 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 90.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

