Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $135.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MU. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

MU traded up $4.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.41. The company had a trading volume of 39,933,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,031,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $39.52 and a 12 month high of $95.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.23. The company has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,593,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,692,378. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

