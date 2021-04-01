Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Plans $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

Citigroup has increased its dividend payment by 112.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:C traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,060,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,654,939. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $36.67 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.35 and its 200-day moving average is $57.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $152.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on C. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

